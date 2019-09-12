180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 320.46 N/A 0.03 61.25 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.34 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 2.94%. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.