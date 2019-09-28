180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,401,763,402.33% 1.2% 1.2% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.