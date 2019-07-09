180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 87.58 N/A 0.03 60.47 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 180 Degree Capital Corp. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares. 3.2% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.