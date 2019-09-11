180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 314.55 N/A 0.03 61.25 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.43 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.