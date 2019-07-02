180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparing side by side

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 87.13 N/A 0.03 60.47 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.32 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.