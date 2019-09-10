180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Comparison side by side

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 305.88 N/A 0.03 61.25 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.