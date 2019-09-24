180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparing side by side

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 314.58 N/A 0.03 61.25 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.74 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 demonstrates 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.