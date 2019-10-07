180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,383,756,108.91% 1.2% 1.2% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 21.27%. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.