180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has 180 Degree Capital Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.20% 1.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting 180 Degree Capital Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. N/A 2 61.25 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

180 Degree Capital Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for 180 Degree Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

180 Degree Capital Corp. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s competitors are 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

180 Degree Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s peers beat 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.