180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Comparing side by side

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 323.40 N/A 0.03 61.25 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.64 N/A 1.87 8.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation. Fidus Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fidus Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 17.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and Fidus Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 30.34%. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.