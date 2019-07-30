180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparison side by side

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 89.39 N/A 0.03 60.47 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was less bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.