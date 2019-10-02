180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Contrasting side by side

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,391,853,932.58% 1.2% 1.2% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 22.19% respectively. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.