180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 320.46 N/A 0.03 61.25 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.20 N/A 1.20 33.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

180 Degree Capital Corp.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 62.8%. Insiders held 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.