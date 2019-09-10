180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 305.88 N/A 0.03 61.25 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.03 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.