180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 320.46 N/A 0.03 61.25 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.26 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.