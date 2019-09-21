180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparison side by side

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 320.46 N/A 0.03 61.25 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.66 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 9.24%. 3.3% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.