180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 320.46 N/A 0.03 61.25 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.23 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 demonstrates 180 Degree Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 180 Degree Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta indicates that 180 Degree Capital Corp. is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 180 Degree Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 22.62% and its consensus price target is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.