18.81% to Target, Credit Suisse Reconfirms Outperform Rating for BorgWarner Inc. Common Stock (BWA) Stock; BOART LONGYEAR LTD SYDNEY NSW ORDINARY S (BOARF) Sellers Increased By 130.14% Their Shorts

The financial company have set target price per share of $47.0000 on BorgWarner Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BWA) shares. This is 18.81% from the last stock close. In a report revealed to clients and investors on 26 July, Credit Suisse kept their Outperform rating on shares of BWA.

BOART LONGYEAR LTD SYDNEY NSW ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:BOARF) had an increase of 130.14% in short interest. BOARF’s SI was 1.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 130.14% from 492,300 shares previously. With 1.28M avg volume, 1 days are for BOART LONGYEAR LTD SYDNEY NSW ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:BOARF)’s short sellers to cover BOARF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0039 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 1.36 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 73,575 shares. Estabrook Capital Management reported 3,463 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 2% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6.08 million shares. 94,143 are owned by North Star Asset Management Incorporated. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 30,548 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc owns 7,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or has invested 0.25% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company has 18,146 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Ltd has 0.37% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 71,215 shares. Moreover, Montag A has 0.17% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,979 shares. Paragon Mngmt holds 7,879 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 19.44% above currents $39.56 stock price. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.20 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Boart Longyear Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $73.58 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Drilling Services and Global Products. It currently has negative earnings. It makes and sells drilling equipment and performance tooling to drilling services and mining industries.

