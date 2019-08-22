1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Its Tri Contl (TY) Position by $2.32 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) Holding by $12.12 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 19,454 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 154,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $95.79. About 782,437 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 145,549 shares to 669,149 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Multi Mkt Income Fd (JMM) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Prem Mun Inc Fd (FMN).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.19 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 491,169 shares to 751,169 shares, valued at $48.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

