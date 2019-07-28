1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Tri Contl (TY) as Market Value Rose; Folketrygdfondet Boosted Holding in Nokia (NOK) by $20.00 Million as Stock Declined

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 31,046 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 37.89M shares traded or 59.59% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 11/05/2018 – Wearables Case Study: Nokia Technologies Enters Digital Health with Withings Acquisition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 03/05/2018 – The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SAYS HEALTH BUSINESS REVIEW IS STILL IN PROGRESS; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Sanjay Goel Takes Up Position From 1 April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 09/05/2018 – F-Prime Capital Partners Announces Parker Moss as New Entrepreneur-in-Residence; 27/04/2018 – Nokia, Ericsson Show Signs of Life as Chinese Rivals Hit Bumps; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Mun Value Fd (NEV) by 36,600 shares to 124,000 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 187,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Govt Fd I (EGF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 22,735 shares. Hudock Cap Group Lc has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,507 shares. Lpl Lc holds 24,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. St James Co Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 11,205 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 79,652 shares. First Republic invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1607 Cap Ltd Com has 200,610 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Incorporated Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&T Bankshares invested in 0% or 8,845 shares. Lazard Asset Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Koshinski Asset owns 14,180 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,753 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 519 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.