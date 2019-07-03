1607 Capital Partners Stake in Tri Contl (TY) Has Trimmed by $2.32 Million; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 917,202 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 17,173 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). American Century has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Street holds 0.04% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. S&Co reported 6,584 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Schroder Management Group, Maine-based fund reported 93,948 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 981,260 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.33% or 7,134 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.03% or 5,378 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,171 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 0.04% or 5,267 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sphera Funds Ltd invested in 30,754 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 6,220 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 45,977 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. $6.53 million worth of stock was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. 40,000 shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D, worth $7.80M on Wednesday, January 9. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 40,750 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,113 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Dynamic Europe Eqt by 28,144 shares to 891,334 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Charter Income Tr (NYSE:MCR) by 98,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 2,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 100 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 86,114 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc invested in 0.01% or 9,093 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 935 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management has 3,753 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 25,686 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 8,054 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 0.04% or 3,650 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 86,359 shares.

