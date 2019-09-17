1607 Capital Partners Raised Position in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR); Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD Adr (TSM) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Raised Its Position by $34.47 Billion as Share Value Declined

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd Adr (TSM) by 462.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 880,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.92 billion, up from 190,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 3.95M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 97,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.07M market cap company. It closed at $8.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 970,284 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $70.91 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR) by 4,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,213 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Ppty by 339,105 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 281,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (NYSE:PIM).