1607 Capital Partners Raised Holding in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM); Voya Investment Management Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $1.45 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 27,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 598,047 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25M, up from 570,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 106,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 78,344 shares traded. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 52,900 shares to 5.31M shares, valued at $43.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NUW) by 159,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,783 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 12.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 4,956 shares. 1607 Cap Prtn Ltd Liability reported 1.74M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 139,374 shares. Raymond James reported 61,239 shares. Invesco Limited reported 566,747 shares. Oarsman reported 15,900 shares. Clough Prtnrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 30,300 shares. Sit Invest Assocs reported 8.32 million shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 11,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 35,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 157,162 shares.

More notable recent Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Shift To A Capital Return Program Could Boost Putnam Premier Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Tank With Market – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PIM: A Good Way To Add Stability To A Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 698,548 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $302.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 90,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,832 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.