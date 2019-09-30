1607 Capital Partners Position in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Trimmed by $2.24 Million; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) as Market Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 66,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 178,252 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 244,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 408,384 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 447,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 555,073 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.27M market cap company. It closed at $5.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein Natl Muni (AFB) by 196,197 shares to 922,265 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 73,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 3.41% less from 11.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Raymond James Associate owns 172,869 shares. 1607 Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Citigroup invested in 10,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.03% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). 139,605 are held by Raymond James Financial. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 106,797 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Lakeview Capital Partners reported 15,315 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial holds 418,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Lc owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn invested in 4,900 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 12,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 15,425 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc reported 18,873 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 36,200 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 68,673 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Suntrust Banks accumulated 15,296 shares. Encompass Cap Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 754,461 shares. 235,326 are held by Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested in 0.06% or 174,938 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 3,276 shares. Walthausen And Limited Co has 1.08% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Legal And General Pcl holds 146,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc has invested 0.1% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12,802 shares to 104,872 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.11 million for 14.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.