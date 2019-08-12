1607 Capital Partners Position in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Has Trimmed by $1.27 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Montag & Caldwell Has Cut Its Fidelity National Information (FIS) Holding by $5.49 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 169,812 shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 48,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 551,717 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.40 million, down from 600,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 759,265 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

