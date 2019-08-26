1607 Capital Partners Position in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Has Decreased by $1.27 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Position by $476,000; Valuation Rose

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 47,640 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $106.92. About 200,192 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associates Inc accumulated 980,463 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 24,157 shares. Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 15,850 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 11,764 shares. City Of London Invest Company accumulated 18,904 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 357 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 43,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services has 141,890 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 192,878 shares. Citigroup owns 10,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 4,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 30,405 shares. Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 2,633 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Texas Qlty Mun Incme (NTX) by 109,984 shares to 214,030 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Berman Muni Fd Inc (NBH).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.77M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

