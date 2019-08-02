1607 Capital Partners Position in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Cut by $1.27 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Truepoint Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position as Market Value Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.91. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 22,934 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street set to open lower after Trump’s tariff threat, slow job growth – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Larry Fink â€” head of worldâ€™s largest asset manager â€” labeled Modern Monetary Theory â€˜garbageâ€™ – MarketWatch” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Interchange: Forget MMT and the Fed, what about China? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smith, MMT And Science In Economics – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Now Is The Time To Buy Gold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 187,453 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $29.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 101,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NYSE:NXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 15,315 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 356,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,703 were reported by Regions Fincl. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 56,668 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 357 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 10,931 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 24,157 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company accumulated 19,758 shares or 0% of the stock. 514,278 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 72,846 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co holds 18,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.2% stake. Stifel Fincl stated it has 208,278 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has 0.03% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. $1.81 million worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $373.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).