1607 Capital Partners Position in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Increased as Share Price Were Volatile; Cls Investments Has Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 151.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 5.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 97,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 21,681 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 281,219 shares to 8.44 million shares, valued at $70.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold MCR shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.73 million shares or 5.09% less from 10.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,305 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 113,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Raymond James And Assocs reported 66,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rock Point Advisors Limited Company stated it has 10,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,102 shares. Invesco owns 691,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,075 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 2,250 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). 3.33M are held by Morgan Stanley. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 513,905 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,616 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 177,711 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspen Investment Incorporated reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Comml Bank owns 60,477 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Baltimore invested in 3.4% or 150,721 shares. Winfield Inc owns 59,704 shares or 4.15% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited holds 2.33% or 258,014 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Inc has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,616 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 44,163 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 2.99M shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 5,572 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt holds 2.73% or 27,555 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Assoc Llc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) by 6,532 shares to 220,327 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 39,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

