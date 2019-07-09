1607 Capital Partners Position in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Private Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $535,860

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 28,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 555,585 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 526,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 7,800 shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) has risen 1.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.60% the S&P500.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,681 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 120,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 117,900 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) by 155,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares to 82,420 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.