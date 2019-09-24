1607 Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC); Peninsula Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by $926,395 as Market Valuation Rose

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 179,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 19,248 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 27,676 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 32,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $220.19. About 1.05 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 511,200 shares to 592,184 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO) by 127,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,652 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Next Financial Grp Inc accumulated 2,100 shares. Karpus Management Incorporated holds 1.48% or 4.67 million shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 67,881 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 78,189 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). The Minnesota-based Sit Investment has invested 1.1% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3.92M shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Company accumulated 1,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Morgan Stanley invested in 33,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Company owns 96,598 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management holds 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 18,903 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 34,118 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.