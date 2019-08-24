1607 Capital Partners Lowered Its Tri Contl (TY) Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Eaton (ETN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 44,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 36,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.26M shares traded or 83.31% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Ser owns 11,100 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 2,882 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.72% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 142,378 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 18,417 shares. Coastline Trust owns 41,160 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 252,010 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Ally Fincl Inc has 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,000 shares. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0.76% or 5.72M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 0% or 109 shares. Field And Main Savings Bank holds 12,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 674,939 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.61M shares. Victory Cap Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 596,613 shares. 189,283 are held by Sandhill Prtnrs Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Com invested 0.81% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ancora Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,753 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc invested in 396,331 shares. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 25,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 86,359 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,737 shares. Lpl owns 24,769 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 37,322 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il reported 0.01% stake. 519 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation.