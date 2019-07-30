1607 Capital Partners Lifted Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Stake By $427,200; Shorts at Cno Financial Group (CNO) Raised By 18.54%

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 106,800 shares as Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM)’s stock rose 1.34%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.74M shares with $7.90 million value, up from 1.63M last quarter. Putnam Master Inter Income T now has $238.26 million valuation. It closed at $4.6 lastly. It is up 4.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.24% the S&P500.

Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) had an increase of 18.54% in short interest. CNO’s SI was 3.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.54% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 3 days are for Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)’s short sellers to cover CNO’s short positions. The SI to Cno Financial Group Inc’s float is 1.95%. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 561,368 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – NEAL SCHNEIDER IS RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,007.8 MLN VS $1,070.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CNO Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q Rev $1.01B; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL NAMED DANIEL MAURER AS CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman Of The Board And Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C, EST. 43C

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EWA) stake by 256,800 shares to 3.81M valued at $82.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) stake by 251,487 shares and now owns 4.26 million shares. Ishares Inc (EWQ) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $450 activity. 100 shares were bought by Hill Catharine B, worth $450 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 12.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 15,912 shares. Clough Ptnrs Lp accumulated 30,300 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 4,956 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 13,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 157,162 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 5,742 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 2,390 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 25,897 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 139,374 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 271,701 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Invesco has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). 31,241 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada.