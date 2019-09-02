1607 Capital Partners Lifted Position in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by $374,699; Bank Of America Com Stk (BAC) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk (BAC) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 69,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 402,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, down from 471,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 28,823 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 555,585 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 526,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 13,495 shares traded or 120.61% up from the average. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 89,118 shares to 200,610 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel owns 1.02M shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 1.92 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com owns 2,124 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Holderness owns 0.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,870 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 61,230 shares. 5,900 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Headinvest Ltd Co owns 15,370 shares. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 465,615 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 400,965 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 178,591 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 26,766 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canal Insur reported 1.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 73,500 shares.