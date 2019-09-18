1607 Capital Partners Lifted Its Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Stake by $1.00 Million; Invesco LTD Decreased Its Position in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by $2.29 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 62,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 806,906 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23M, up from 744,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 4,702 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 84,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.38M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 124,007 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.97 million shares or 6.71% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Of London Invest Management has 29,532 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America De invested in 58,022 shares. Philadelphia invested 0.06% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 41,452 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 173,646 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cap Inv Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 33,832 shares. Robinson Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.23% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,869 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc invested in 10,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 23,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Provise Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (NYSE:PIM) by 550,300 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman Muni Fd Inc (NBH) by 95,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,873 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management owns 0.19% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 295,210 shares. Amer Century holds 30,163 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 69,223 shares. 17,573 were accumulated by Art Advisors Llc. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 138,748 shares. 26,813 were reported by Etrade Capital Mngmt. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 418,052 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 31,125 shares. Australia-based Amp Investors Limited has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 3.10M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).