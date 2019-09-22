1607 Capital Partners Lifted Its Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Stake; Bank Of South Carolina Has 2 Sentiment

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 62,700 shares as Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 806,906 shares with $13.23M value, up from 744,206 last quarter. Hancock John Invs Tr now has $149.24 million valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 8,651 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 8 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 4 sold and trimmed equity positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 288,986 shares, up from 278,875 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.97 million shares or 6.71% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1607 Cap Partners Ltd holds 0.72% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 806,906 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc has 0.01% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 41,452 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 41,212 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 6,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 25,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Ltd Co holds 10,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 28,115 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 21,319 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) stake by 269,000 shares to 160,000 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) stake by 1.11 million shares and now owns 3.50 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 55,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 7,803 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 8,335 shares.

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1,826 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 8.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $104.21 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.