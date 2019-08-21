1607 Capital Partners Increases Stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY); Stoneridge Investment Partners Upped Its Stake in Pvh (PVH) by $1.12 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 28,823 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 555,585 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 526,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 381 shares traded. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 94.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 9,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 18,976 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 9,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 247,250 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

