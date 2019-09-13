1607 Capital Partners Increases Holding in Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC); Marathon Capital Management Has Cut Orbcomm (ORBC) Position by $752,213 as Valuation Declined

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 107,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 102,318 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 209,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 368,216 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M, EST. $69.1M; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/04/2018 – DJ ORBCOMM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORBC); 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 179,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 51,642 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 281,219 shares to 8.44M shares, valued at $70.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,950 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Financial Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mariner Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Sit Invest Assocs reported 4.07M shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 33,196 shares. Next Fincl Inc holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld has 0.26% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 78,189 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 69,309 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Management holds 67,881 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 38,440 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 1,284 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Ftb Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 25,875 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 3,972 shares. Karpus has 1.48% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 4.67M shares.

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,705 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ORBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.54% more from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 32,636 shares. Paloma Management owns 33,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 1,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs invested in 512,315 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) or 49,038 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 12,539 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Franklin Resources owns 219,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 5.64 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,518 are held by Menta Cap Limited Liability. Vanguard Group holds 5.32 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 4,700 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).