1607 Capital Partners Increases Holding in Dtf Tax (DTF); Middleton & Co Has Upped Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $731,277

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 145,573 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 250,857 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 105,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7,651 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 35,300 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $50.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Emerging Mkts Fd I (EMF).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares to 45,129 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,455 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

