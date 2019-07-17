1607 Capital Partners Increased Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake By $632,400; John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) Sentiment Is 0.68

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) stake by 86.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 52,700 shares as Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO)’s stock rose 3.78%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 113,700 shares with $1.39M value, up from 61,000 last quarter. Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr now has $447.68M valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 62,654 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 13 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 19 decreased and sold their equity positions in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.07 million shares, down from 2.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $1,186 was made by Hill Catharine B on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Capital stated it has 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 526,228 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 12,262 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc. Oppenheimer & Company Inc has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Rivernorth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.96% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 1.18M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 137,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 172,678 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Finance Serv Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Investment reported 120,588 shares. 400 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 0.13% or 124,718 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EWQ) stake by 35,300 shares to 1.72 million valued at $50.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) stake by 155,200 shares and now owns 748,000 shares. Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 46,542 shares traded. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) has risen 8.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.