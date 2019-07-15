1607 Capital Partners Increased Its Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Holding by $597,600; Drexel Morgan & Company Boosted At&T (T) Position

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 58.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,880 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 128,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 45,903 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 8.26 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Sh Fd (CAF) by 35,936 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF) by 267,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,606 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 1.12 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc reported 0.91% stake. Marco Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.31% or 53,905 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 147,329 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.19% or 6.21 million shares. Aspen Invest Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,605 shares. Signature Est And Ltd accumulated 6,588 shares. 79,040 are held by Cognios Capital Lc. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Lc holds 191,456 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 1.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,813 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated has 111,755 shares. 215,676 are owned by Cutler Counsel. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mngmt Of Virginia Lc invested in 0.86% or 115,886 shares.