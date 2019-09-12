1607 Capital Partners Holds Stake in General Amern Invs (GAM); As Kraton Perform (KRA) Market Value Declined, Wilen Investment Management Increased Position

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 94,955 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA)

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (GAM) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 54,101 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 700,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, up from 646,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Amern Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 57,006 shares traded or 39.07% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO) by 127,400 shares to 156,652 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold GAM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 0.07% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Investment Partners holds 31,816 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management invested in 4,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Bessemer Group owns 4,041 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 100 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 40,969 shares. 6,914 are held by Charter Tru Co. Jacobs & Co Ca reported 7,516 shares. 152,636 are held by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. 23,661 are owned by Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 126,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Inc owns 6,561 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 167,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&R holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 353 shares. Overbrook Corp stated it has 97,319 shares.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) by 32,775 shares to 570,366 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 41,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 10,965 shares. Sei holds 365,195 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% or 10,093 shares in its portfolio. American Century holds 94,278 shares. 18,799 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,078 shares stake. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.6% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Cornerstone has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 29 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 252,627 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,074 shares. State Street invested in 924,872 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 49,452 shares.