1607 Capital Partners Holds Holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ); As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Botty Investors Has Boosted Its Position

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 121,802 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 784,055 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 662,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 24,337 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 6.67 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NXQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.50 million shares or 7.48% more from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based United Capital Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). 36,762 are owned by Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Susquehanna Gru Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,211 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 13,543 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 60,892 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 17,455 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Raymond James Trust Na owns 12,366 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs reported 21,963 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1607 Cap Prns Limited Company has invested 0.6% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 114,309 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 0% or 106,333 shares. Tortoise Mgmt holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 263,472 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 117,900 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 586,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt (NUW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 5.64 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 9,700 shares. Sabal Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 4,109 shares. 89,020 were reported by Fiduciary. Archon Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.97% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Joel Isaacson And Limited Co accumulated 23,140 shares. Edgestream LP owns 4,661 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mai Cap Management has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fayez Sarofim invested in 4.47% or 14.75 million shares. U S Investors holds 5,540 shares. Weatherstone accumulated 5,877 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 55,655 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 0.59% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 703,256 shares. Baxter Bros owns 9,298 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.