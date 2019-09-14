1607 Capital Partners Holding in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (CXH) Raised by $330,309 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Boosted Its Position by $1.01 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 230,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.84 million, up from 220,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (CXH) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 36,701 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 127,697 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 90,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 23,964 shares traded or 95.58% up from the average. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 269,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.71, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold CXH shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.37 million shares or 4.16% more from 2.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 75,045 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH). Dakota Wealth accumulated 35,153 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 25,941 shares. Karpus Mngmt invested in 1.14 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH). Pnc Ser holds 0% or 70,811 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Webster Bancorp N A has 0.01% invested in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) for 4,500 shares. 1607 Capital Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 127,697 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH). Raymond James & owns 58,743 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 2,870 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested in 13,475 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 15,842 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 52,225 shares to 240,317 shares, valued at $23.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 49,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 151,534 are held by Tiverton Asset Ltd. Retirement Of Alabama reported 171,371 shares. Ruggie Cap Gp holds 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 105 shares. Reilly Llc reported 19,223 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 84,671 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 37,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Ser owns 3,950 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Garrison Bradford Associates Incorporated holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 8,450 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.22% or 147,500 shares. Capital Intll reported 10.20M shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 10,733 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability reported 14,192 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.17% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).