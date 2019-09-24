1607 Capital Partners Has Upped Its Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (CXH) Holding by $330,309 as Share Price Were Volatile; Holder Conning Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (CXH) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 36,701 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 127,697 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 90,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.01 million market cap company. It closed at $9.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Conning Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 140,457 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 132,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 8.80M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4,931 shares to 5,795 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,843 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO) by 127,400 shares to 156,652 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Ppty.

