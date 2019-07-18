1607 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by $1.27 Million; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Decreased by $3.32 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 9,898 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 79,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 114,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 430,908 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R also sold $11.76M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

