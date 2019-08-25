1607 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Position by $1.27 Million; Market Valuation Were Volatile; Umb Bank N A Position in Nike (NKE) Boosted by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 178,552 shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 15,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 138,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 122,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 1.27% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 168,000 shares. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 1.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Llc reported 9,046 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mngmt accumulated 72,391 shares. Financial Mngmt Incorporated holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 1.47% or 44,942 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr LP invested in 17,886 shares. Vista Prtnrs Inc reported 7,296 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 5,972 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Robecosam Ag holds 71,137 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.64% stake.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,542 shares to 514,793 shares, valued at $21.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 321,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,805 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 538,771 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). 15,000 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. 30,405 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors. Bank Of America De reported 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru owns 46,042 shares. Cordasco Networks accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Service Limited Company holds 125,210 shares. Carroll Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Fiera reported 43,366 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,703 shares. 13,105 are held by Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.17% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Sit Investment Associates invested in 980,463 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).