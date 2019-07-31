1607 Capital Partners Has Raised Position in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO); Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by $4.84 Million

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 11.00M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 86.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 63,532 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 333 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc accumulated 5,796 shares. Pnc Services Gru stated it has 2,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 14,880 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc invested in 12,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Karpus Mngmt Incorporated reported 56,883 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1.23 million shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. 14,000 were reported by Merriman Wealth Llc. 1.18 million were reported by Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited Com. 1607 Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 113,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,011 shares. Peoples Fin Corp holds 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 1,715 shares. New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 181,234 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Sh Fd (CAF) by 35,936 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NUW) by 159,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,783 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “For Nike, China’s Been Doing It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Apps Would Add Fuel To Smartsheet’s PaaS Strategy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt has 1.41% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,433 shares. Moreover, Randolph has 1.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altfest L J stated it has 18,621 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Company has 248,345 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 216,391 were accumulated by Hartford Investment Mngmt Co. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 83,191 shares. 20,000 are held by Granite Point Management L P. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 59,371 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 127,345 are owned by Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lynch & Associates In holds 0.21% or 13,503 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Division holds 26,634 shares. 308,979 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Guardian Inv Management has invested 1.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 870 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces European Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Celgene (CELG) – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Celgene buy OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,436 shares to 66,161 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Regional Banks (Iat (IAT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.