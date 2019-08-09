1607 Capital Partners Has Raised By $597,600 Its Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Position; Insignia Systems (ISIG)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 6 decreased and sold their positions in Insignia Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.76 million shares, down from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Insignia Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) stake by 58.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 74,700 shares as Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF)’s stock rose 9.80%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 202,880 shares with $1.71M value, up from 128,180 last quarter. Dreyfus Mun Income Inc now has $182.05M valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 144,989 shares traded or 101.44% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) stake by 123,026 shares to 1.70M valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Amt (NUW) stake by 159,422 shares and now owns 287,783 shares. Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) was reduced too.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insignia Systems, Inc. for 91,397 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 20,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,100 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 467,330 shares.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.19 million. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to clients at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. It has a 85 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos.