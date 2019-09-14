1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Position by $2.20 Million; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Value Declined, Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Position by $2.62 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 550,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 107,854 shares traded. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 49,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.30M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 71.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munihlds Invstm Ql (MFL) by 94,594 shares to 196,594 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG) by 117,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Muni Income Trus (EVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 6.93% less from 11.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 4,669 shares. Oarsman Capital holds 0.03% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Co holds 25,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Shaker Services Lc holds 194,450 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 24,449 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company. 1607 Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). 14,447 are held by Cambridge Research Inc. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company holds 0.04% or 22,200 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 101,847 shares. Sit Investment Associate invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Blackrock reported 478 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Ironwood Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 517,384 shares to 849,161 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 489,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

