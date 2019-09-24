1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered By $505,200 Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position; Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding By $2.04 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) stake by 37.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 42,100 shares as Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 71,600 shares with $906,000 value, down from 113,700 last quarter. Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr now has $448.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 73,527 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 9.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 14,180 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 169,157 shares with $24.46M value, up from 154,977 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $20.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 626,997 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) stake by 74,702 shares to 712,238 valued at $19.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 25,339 shares and now owns 233,123 shares. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 300 were reported by Mercer Advisers. 2,043 were accumulated by Fcg Advsrs Limited Company. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 3,339 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com owns 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,400 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 1.16% stake. Peninsula Asset has 14,490 shares. American Century invested in 1.26 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Llc accumulated 45,696 shares or 0% of the stock. Peddock Advsr Ltd holds 0.52% or 6,696 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Financial Group owns 289 shares. Avalon Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.37% or 20,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.60’s average target is 7.46% above currents $138.28 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Savings Bank Of America De reported 180,464 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Morgan Stanley holds 238,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robinson Capital Limited Com holds 1.7% or 401,437 shares. 56,866 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Creative Planning invested in 24,044 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 12,904 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 13,056 shares. 1607 Prtn Limited Liability owns 71,600 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs invested in 0% or 67,580 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 105,634 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 28,253 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 11,754 shares. 59,100 are held by Sit Invest.